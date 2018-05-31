Billie Joe Armstrong Sounds Off On Autograph Resellers

In a recent Instagram post, Green Day's Billie Joe Armstrong shared a message to autograph resellers.

In the post he pleads with "eBay autograph collectors" to stop shoving through real fans to get an autograph. Armstrong adds that he's cool with signing stuff for the autograph resellers, but to "please respect my and the real fans space".

So, if you're going to a The Longshot, Green Day, Coverups, or whatever other show Billie is playing don't go seeking an autograph just to resell it on eBay.