Billie Joe Armstrong Rings In 2020 With Surprise Show In Oakland
Some lucky few who needed last minute NYE plans got them this New Years Eve when Billie Joe Armstrong's band The Longshot played a surprise show in downtown Oakland at The Golden Bull.
12/31 Tonight! Doors at 7:00 All tickets are will call. There are no paper tickets. Tickets are non transferable. You must have valid picture ID to enter. 21+ Only
A spot where the Green Day frontman's side project has played before & where his cover band The Cover-Ups has also performed - it was simply announced via the venue's Instagram page on Tuesday afternoon.
Billie Joe will be busy in 2019 with Green Day as the band prepares to drop their new album in February & will headline the Hella Mega Tour all summer with Fall Out Boy & Weezer. That tour hits the Bay Area on July 21, 2020 at Oracle Park in San Francisco.
