Billie Joe Armstrong Reveals Which Green Day Song Is His Favorite

Picking a favorite song can be challenging. There are so many songs out there that you can’t just have one.

During an interview Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong was asked what if he has a favorite Green Day song. Out of all the songs in the band's catalog, Billie revealed that he does indeed have a favorite.

His choice might surprise you.

Billie Joe’s favorite Green Day song is the nine-minute track ‘Jesus Of Suburbia’ from the bands Grammy-winning album 'American Idiot'. An odd choice seeing that Armstrong said in a previous interview that he doesn’t like listening to long songs.

“I really decided that I don’t like long songs!” the frontman revealed. “I am like a 16-year-old with ADHD, because if I’m listening to other people’s music on iTunes or whatever, I always look at how long the song is, and if it’s over three minutes I go, ‘Urgh, pass. I don’t wanna listen to that shit!’ Who has time for that?”

The band revealed that their next album “Father Of All…” will have a running length of 26 minutes.

What's Your favorite Green Day Song?

