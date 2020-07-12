Billie Joe Armstrong's Custom Oakland Mansion Hits Market For $7 Million+

In 1991 the Red Gate Mansion burned down in the Oakland Hills fire. That Upper Rockridge land was later used to build a custom mansion for Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and features a recording studio (with soundproof practice booths), a bathroom lined with fliers from 924 Gilman, and homages to the former mansion that stood in its place.

The 6,900 sq. ft. home has hit the market for $7.25 million and has had one owner since Armstrong sold it in 2009 for $4.85 million.

It's a 5-bedroom, 5.5 bathroom with a massive kitchen, huge master suite, pool, outdoor fireplace & more features you can check out here.