Billie Joe Armstrong's Custom Oakland Mansion Hits Market For $7 Million+

Armstrong moved out back in 2009

July 12, 2020
In 1991 the Red Gate Mansion burned down in the Oakland Hills fire. That Upper Rockridge land was later used to build a custom mansion for Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong and features a recording studio (with soundproof practice booths), a bathroom lined with fliers from 924 Gilman, and homages to the former mansion that stood in its place.

The 6,900 sq. ft. home has hit the market for $7.25 million and has had one owner since Armstrong sold it in 2009 for $4.85 million.

It's a 5-bedroom, 5.5 bathroom with a massive kitchen, huge master suite, pool, outdoor fireplace & more features you can check out here.

 

 

