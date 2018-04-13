Billie Joe Armstrong Announces First The Longshot Shows
April 13, 2018
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day unveiled music from a new side project this week & in usual Billie Joe fashion there will be intimate Bay Area shows. The first show appears to be tonight at Oakland's 1-2-3-4 Go Records. That's where they hosted their Green Day pop-up shop last summer.
It's $15 at the door so get in line NOW.
Another Longshot show has been announced for Tuesday night in San Francisco at Thee Parkside & tix are $27.50. Get those ASAP here.
See you tonight! $15 at the door. Cash only. No advance tickets. pic.twitter.com/GAngxzrznJ— 1-2-3-4 Go! Records (@1234gorecords) April 14, 2018