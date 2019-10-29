Billie Joe Armstrong And Billie Eilish Interview Each Other For 'Rolling Stone' Cover Story

Billie Joe Armstong of Green Day & Billie Eilish met earlier this year when Eilish played the Bill Graham Civic in San Francisco. Now Rolling Stone has had the two Billie's join each other for their latest digital cover story & 'Musicians On Musicians' series.

The two hung out in Armstrong's 1963 Ford Falcon for the interview and discussed having success at a young age, staying sane in the music industry, how their older siblings got them into music & more.

Of note, Eilish's favorite Green Day song is "All By Myself," an acoustic hidden track from 'Dookie'. Meanwhile, Armstrong's favorite Billie Eilish song seems to be "Wish You Were Gay," which he called a "rad song" and says that it saves lives.

