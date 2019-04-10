Billie Eilish Track Provides Soundtrack For New 'American Horror Story' Teaser

The upcoming ninth season of the show 'American Horror Story' has been shrouded in mystery, with us only really knowing than longtime cast member Evan Peters not being part of it. That changed this week with the unveiling of a teaser for the new season & the reveal of the title, 'AHS:1984'. It'll be a slasher film-inspired season reminiscent of 'Friday The 13th' & 'A Nightmare On Elm Street'.

Soundtracking the teaser is the 2016 Bille Eilish track "Six Feet Under". Eilish is already celebrating her debut album going #1 this week.

'AHS: 1984' will premiere this fall on FX.