Billie Eilish To Play In Cupertino On Wednesday For Apple Music Awards

On Monday, Billie Eilish fans in the Bay Area had to register for a chance to attend a special performance this week and now more has been revealed about when & where it's happening.

To celebrate, Billie has created a special, never before seen concert experience for fans in the San Francisco Bay Area on 12/4. If you live in the area and are 16+, sign up before 11:30pm PT tonight for a chance to attend. #AppleMusicAwards2019 https://t.co/CrHPwFDpNa — billie eilish (@billieeilish) December 3, 2019

The event will be held at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino starting Wednesday (12/4) at 6:30PM. Fans had until 11:30PM Monday night to register for the opportunity to be randomly selected to attend. The "Never Before Seen Concert Experience" will celebrate being named as Apple's first Global Artist of the Year. It's the innagural Apple Music Awards and Eilish also earned awards for Songwriter of the Year & Album of the Year.

The bad guy herself, Billie Eilish, takes the Steve Jobs theater by storm on 12/4 at 6:30 PM (PT).



Watch the exclusive performance live. Only on Apple Music. — Apple Music (@AppleMusic) December 2, 2019

As fans await to find out if they won their way in, those who don't get in & fans around the world will be able to stream the performance live. More details on that forthcoming.