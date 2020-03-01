Billie Eilish-Themed Dance Party Coming To SF In May

Billie Eilish is set to play a sold out show at Chase Center in San Francisco on April 7th, and if you're not able to make that, or if you just want more Billie there's a Billie Eilish Ball happening in San Francisco on Friday night May 15th at Brick & Mortar Music Hall.

Promoters Harder, Better, Faster, Stronger who've previously thrown blink-182 vs. My Chemical Romance singalongs and many other themed parties will host the event that asks guests to dress in their finest Billie-inspired looks for the dance party that will celebrate her music along with Lorde, Lana Del Rey, Rex Orange County, FINNEAS, Halsey and more throughout the night.

There will also be:

Billie Eilish music video projections

Billie photo booth

Sparkly pop decorations

Glitter makeup and body paint onsite

The party will be from 10PM-2AM and tickets start at $10. Note that Loote are scheduled to play the venue that night as well, but it appears that show will end prior to this party.