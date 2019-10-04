Billie Eilish Sells Out Chase Center Show In Matter Of Hours

Tickets officially went on sale for Billie Eilish's next Bay Area show at 12 PM today. It was only a matter of hours before the April 7, 2020 show at Chase Center in San Francisco sold out.

The 18,000+ capacity arena doesn't have enough seats to fit all of the Billie fans in the Bay, it seems.Ticketmaster says tickets went quickly, but to keep checking back for updates.

Tickets have already hit secondary ticket exchange sites starting at $132 for upper-level seats.

We'll let you know when we have more tickets to give away to this HUGE show.