Billie Eilish Releases "Bad Guy" Remix With Justin Bieber
July 11, 2019
Earlier this Billie Eilish finally got to meet one of her favorite artists, Justin Bieber, at weekend 1 of Coachella. A few months later the two have released a collaboration as Bieber has jumped on a remix of her hit "bad guy".
Eilish has previously called Bieber her "first love" and no doubt she's stoked to now have a song out with him.
The track, which is surely in contention for song of the summer, is aiming to unseat Lil Nas X at the top of the Billboard Hot 100 chart where "Old Town Road" has been for 14 weeks. A mere three weeks shy of setting an all-time record.