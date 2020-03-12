Billie Eilish Postpones Tour Dates For The Remainder Of March

Billie Eilish has announced that her 'WHERE DO WE GO?' tour dates through the end of March have been postponed. There's no official word on her dates after April 1st as of now.

It is with great sadness to announce the following Billie Eilish ‘WHERE DO WE GO’ North American tour dates have been postponed until further notice. Details on postponed dates to be announced soon. All tickets will be honored for the new dates. (1/4) — billie eilish (@billieeilish) March 12, 2020

03/20 - Barclays Center - Brooklyn, NY

03/23 - Little Caesars Arena - Detroit, MI

03/24 - United Center - Chicago, IL

03/25 - Bankers Life Fieldhouse - Indianapolis, IN

03/27 - Bridgestone Arena - Nashville, TN

03/28 - Enterprise Center - St. Louis, MO

(4/4) — billie eilish (@billieeilish) March 12, 2020

Eilish is scheduled to play a sold out Chase Center show in San Francisco on Tuesday April 7th. Chase Center will not host events for the rest of March due to Coronavirus concerns.

Tour promoter Live Nation is halting touring effective Saturday & will re-evaluate whether, or not they can continue in April. We'll keep you updated on the San Francisco show.