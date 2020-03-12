Billie Eilish Postpones Tour Dates For The Remainder Of March

March 12, 2020
Billie Eilish has announced that her 'WHERE DO WE GO?' tour dates through the end of March have been postponed. There's no official word on her dates after April 1st as of now.

Eilish is scheduled to play a sold out Chase Center show in San Francisco on Tuesday April 7th. Chase Center will not host events for the rest of March due to Coronavirus concerns.

Tour promoter Live Nation is halting touring effective Saturday & will re-evaluate whether, or not they can continue in April. We'll keep you updated on the San Francisco show.

