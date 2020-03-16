Billie Eilish Postpones Remainder Of North American Tour Including Chase Center Date
After postponing her remaining March dates Billie Eilish has now announced that all of her North American 'WHERE DO WE GO?' dates will have to be postponed due to Coronavirus concerns.
UPDATE: @billieeilish is postponing the remainder of her North American ‘WHERE DO WE GO?’ tour dates in accordance with the CDC's current guidelines on large gatherings https://t.co/KMm1IWuVr2— Alternative Press (@AltPress) March 17, 2020
The postponed dates include her sold out April 7th show at Chase Center in San Francisco.
The dates are being "actively reschuled" and new ones will be announced soon. Here's the dates that will be changing:
03-13 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center
03-15 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden
03-16 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center
03-18 Washington, DC - Capital One Center
03-19 Boston, MA - TD Garden
03-20 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
03-23 Brooklyn, NY - Little Caesars Arena
03-24 Chicago, IL - United Center
03-25 Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
03-27 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
03-28 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center
04-03 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
04-04 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
04-05 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum
04-07 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center
04-08 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
04-10 Seattle, WA - Tacoma Dome
04-11 Vancouver, British Columbia - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena
04-15 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center
04-17 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center