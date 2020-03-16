Billie Eilish Postpones Remainder Of North American Tour Including Chase Center Date

After postponing her remaining March dates Billie Eilish has now announced that all of her North American 'WHERE DO WE GO?' dates will have to be postponed due to Coronavirus concerns.

UPDATE: @billieeilish is postponing the remainder of her North American ‘WHERE DO WE GO?’ tour dates in accordance with the CDC's current guidelines on large gatherings https://t.co/KMm1IWuVr2 — Alternative Press (@AltPress) March 17, 2020

The postponed dates include her sold out April 7th show at Chase Center in San Francisco.

The dates are being "actively reschuled" and new ones will be announced soon. Here's the dates that will be changing:

03-13 Philadelphia, PA - Wells Fargo Center

03-15 New York, NY - Madison Square Garden

03-16 Newark, NJ - Prudential Center

03-18 Washington, DC - Capital One Center

03-19 Boston, MA - TD Garden

03-20 Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center

03-23 Brooklyn, NY - Little Caesars Arena

03-24 Chicago, IL - United Center

03-25 Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

03-27 Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

03-28 St. Louis, MO - Enterprise Center

04-03 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

04-04 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

04-05 Los Angeles, CA - The Forum

04-07 San Francisco, CA - Chase Center

04-08 Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

04-10 Seattle, WA - Tacoma Dome

04-11 Vancouver, British Columbia - Pepsi Live at Rogers Arena

04-15 Denver, CO - Pepsi Center

04-17 Omaha, NE - CHI Health Center