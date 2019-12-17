Billie Eilish Praises Greta Thunberg; Calls Out Older Generations For Not Caring About Climate Change
Billie Eilish & Greta Thunberg,two of the most popular teenagers in the world, have been outspoken this year about the dangers of climate change. In speaking with NME Eilish credited TIME Person of the Year, Thunberg, with paving the way to make real change happen.
Billie Eilish: “Greta Thunberg is paving the way. Hopefully the old people start listening to us so we don’t all die” https://t.co/Hl3jJt46kA— NME (@NME) December 16, 2019
The singer also called out older generations for not taking climate change seriously saying "Hopefully the adults and the old people start listening to us [about climate change> so that we don’t all die. Old people are gonna die and don’t really care if we die, but we don’t wanna die yet.”
Eilish recently gave fans a chance to win their way into her sold out 2020 tour by combatting climate change & she wore a shirt that read "NO MUSIC ON A DEAD PLANET" during her recent American Music Awards performance. Her recent video for "all the good girls go to hell" is a commentary on climate change.
A Greta Thunberg mural was also recently unveiled in San Francisco's Union Square:
---- above ---- abajo //////////////////////////////////////////////////// Well this is the final result, my mural of @gretathunberg, I want to say this is not a political issue, this is a human issue. It doesn’t matter what you think about her, this mural is to amplified her message, climate change is real, if we don’t do anything today, there is no future for our children. This was a pretty peculiar project, If I could decide what to paint It wouldn’t be this but it wasn’t my call, @one.atmosphere asked it in exchange for the paints and the wall, I donated my time cos I really like Greta and her mission, again, this is not politics. I used about 80 eco friendly spray paints with a minimum impact, the rest of the paint is hand rolled on the wall, about 5 galons, to minimize my foot print I walked almost everyday to the wall, and the rest of days I used an electrical car, the empty cans r going to be used on a sculpture about climate change (more info soon), the mural is located at mason st 500, union square San Francisco, big thanks to the native sons and everybody who made this possible. Pics by my homie @1ill510 Peace. //////////////////////////////////////////////////// Bueno, este es el resultado final, mi mural de @gretathunberg, quiero decir q no es un tema político, es un tema humano, no importa lo que piensen de ella, este mural es para amplificar su mensaje, el cambio climático es real y si no hacemos algo hoy mismo, no hay futuro para las generaciones venideras. Este fue un proyecto bastante peculiar, de poder elegir que pintar seguro habria sido otra cosa, @one.atmosphere me pidió este diseño a cambio de la pared y de las pinturas, yo doné mi tiempo porque me gusta mucho Greta y su misión, de nuevo, esto no es un tema político. Usé alrededor de 80 latas de aerosol que son eco friendly, con un mínimo impacto, el resto de la pintura es acrílico pintado a mano, para minimizar mi huella caminé casi todos los días hacia el mural, sino en auto eléctrico, las latas vacías van a ser usadas en una escultura con la misma temática. El mural está ubicado en la calle mason al 500, en union square San Francisco. Este es un mensaje de amor. Fotos por @1ill510
For more head to NME.