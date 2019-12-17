Billie Eilish Praises Greta Thunberg; Calls Out Older Generations For Not Caring About Climate Change

Billie Eilish & Greta Thunberg,two of the most popular teenagers in the world, have been outspoken this year about the dangers of climate change. In speaking with NME Eilish credited TIME Person of the Year, Thunberg, with paving the way to make real change happen.

The singer also called out older generations for not taking climate change seriously saying "Hopefully the adults and the old people start listening to us [about climate change> so that we don’t all die. Old people are gonna die and don’t really care if we die, but we don’t wanna die yet.”

Eilish recently gave fans a chance to win their way into her sold out 2020 tour by combatting climate change & she wore a shirt that read "NO MUSIC ON A DEAD PLANET" during her recent American Music Awards performance. Her recent video for "all the good girls go to hell" is a commentary on climate change.

A Greta Thunberg mural was also recently unveiled in San Francisco's Union Square:

