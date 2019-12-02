Billie Eilish Playing Surprise Bay Area Show This Wednesday

Billie Eilish announced this morning that she has a special performance set for the Bay Area this Wednesday December 4th. You can't buy tickets for this performance, so you have to register for tickets today for a chance to be selected to attend.

Billie is coming to the San Francisco Bay Area for a special show on 12/4. If you live in the area and are 16+, sign up before 11:30pm PT tonight for a chance to attend: https://t.co/K5b4c4VEcR pic.twitter.com/GahcsDIwYf — billie eilish (@billieeilish) December 2, 2019

Apple appears to be behind the event and you can register to attend here.

The show will be 16+ and guests will be selected at random. Those who are selected will receive an optional +1 for the event. You must register to attend by 11:30PM (PST) Monday December 2nd.

Billie also has a sold out Chase Center show set for April 7, 2020 in San Francisco.