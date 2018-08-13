Billie Eilish Announces Show At Oakland's Fox Theater

August 13, 2018
Billie Eilish at ALT 105.3 BFD 2018

(Photo: Steve Jennings)

Fresh off of her main stage performance at Outside Lands 2018, Billie Eilish has announced a Bay Area headlining date on Saturday night October 20 at Oakland's Fox Theater.

Pre-sale begins at 10 AM on Thursday August 16 with password 'creed' and/or 'underwearcandycane'.

General on sale is Friday at 10 AM. Get your tickets here.

Every headlining show on her fall tour is sold out, so expect this one to sell out quickly, as well.

