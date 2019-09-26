Billie Eilish Announces Return To The Bay Area; Playing Chase Center In 2020

Billie Eilish has announced that her Where Do We Go? World Tour will make a stop in the Bay Area on Tuesday night April 7, 2020!

Live Nation

Verified Fan Registration Open now at Ticketmaster.com.

Verified Fan Registration Closes: Monday, 9/30 at 11:59p ET

Verified Fan Presale: Thursday, 10/3 begins at 10AM PST

General Onsale: Friday, 10/4 at 12PM (PST)

This show marks Billie Eilish's first show in the Bay Area since a headlining set this past spring at the Bill Graham Civic in San Francisco.