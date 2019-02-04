Billie Eilish Announces Her Biggest Bay Area Headlining Show Yet This May
Billie Eilish will release her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' on March 29th & exactly two months later she will headline the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.
being forced to come on tour again -- LOL see you soon I love you
Denzel Curry will open the show on Wednesday night 5/29 & tickets are on sale starting Friday morning February 8th at 10AM.
For more info head to billgrahamcivic.com.