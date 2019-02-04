Billie Eilish Announces Her Biggest Bay Area Headlining Show Yet This May

February 4, 2019
Billie Eilish at ALT 105.3 BFD 2018

(Photo: Steve Jennings)

Billie Eilish will release her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' on March 29th & exactly two months later she will headline the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Denzel Curry will open the show on Wednesday night 5/29 & tickets are on sale starting Friday morning February 8th at 10AM.

For more info head to billgrahamcivic.com.

