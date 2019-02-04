Billie Eilish Announces Her Biggest Bay Area Headlining Show Yet This May

Billie Eilish will release her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?' on March 29th & exactly two months later she will headline the Bill Graham Civic Auditorium in San Francisco.

Denzel Curry will open the show on Wednesday night 5/29 & tickets are on sale starting Friday morning February 8th at 10AM.

For more info head to billgrahamcivic.com.