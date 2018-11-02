Billboard Taps Foo Fighters As Greatest Alternative Artist Of All Time

Every five years Billboard refreshes a few lists. Their greatest alternative artists of all time list & their greatest alternative songs of all time list. 2018 marks 30 years since the inception of the alternative songs chart & their rankings are almost entirely based on the number of a band's songs to make it onto the Billboard Alternative chart over the years.

Before you throw a fit over Nirvana being ranked at #21 behind bands you'd consider nowhere near as influential, or important as them remember that they're in that spot because they have only released so many singles before the death of frontman, Kurt Cobain. Here's how the Top alternative artists rank:

Foo Fighters (10 #1's) Red Hot Chili Peppers (13 #1's) Green Day (11 #1's) Linkin Park U2 R.E.M. Pearl Jam Incubus Weezer The Offspring Bush Smashing Pumpkins Muse Blink-182 Cage The Elephant Imagine Dragons The Cure Stone Temple Pilots Staind Three Days Grace Nirvana Live The Black Keys Rise Against Coldplay

As far as individual songs go they also ranked the Top 300 alternative songs of all time, which was based mostly on chart position and time spent at the top of the Billboard Alternative chart. Here's a look at the top ones:

Muse - "Uprising" Rise Against - "Savior" Portugal. The Man - "Feel It Still" Muse - "Madness" Foo Fighters - "The Pretender" Imagine Dragons - "Radioactive" Cold War Kids - "First" Fuel - "Hemorrhage (In My Hands)" Peter Murphy - "Cuts You Up" Incubus - "Drive" The Neighbourhood - "Sweater Weather" Marcy Playground - "Sex & Candy" Arctic Monkeys - "Do I Wanna Know" Green Day - "When I Come Around" Nickelback - "How You Remind Me" Lit - "My Own Worst Enemy" Live - "Lightning Crashes" Oasis - "Wonderwall" Staind - "It's Been A While" Milky Chance - "Stolen Dance" Nirvana - "Smells Like Teen Spirit" Green Day - "Boulevard Of Broken Dreams" Gorillaz - "Feel Good Inc." Cage The Elephant - "Come A Little Closer" Love And Rockets - "So Alive" U2 - "Mysterious Ways" New Order - "Regret" The Black Keys - "Tighten Up" Puddle of Mudd - "Blurry" Foster The People - "Pumped Up Kicks" Linkin Park - "In The End"

The White Stripes - "Seven Nation Army" came in at #71 & The Killers - "Mr. Brightside" came in at #187.

For more, head to Billboard.