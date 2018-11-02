Billboard Names Muse's "Uprising" As Greatest Alternative Song Of All Time

As they did in 2013 when the Billboard alternative chart turned 25 years old, Billboard has once again revealed their top songs & artists in 2018 as the chart hits 30. The same song remains as top as their greatest of all time. Muse's "Uprising" took the title in 2013 and remains king.

Weeks spent at the top of the alternative chart went more into this list as opposed to personal opinions & here's the highlights:

Muse - "Uprising" Rise Against - "Savior" Portugal. The Man - "Feel It Still" Muse - "Madness" Foo Fighters - "The Pretender" Imagine Dragons - "Radioactive" Cold War Kids - "First" Fuel - "Hemorrhage (In My Hands)" Peter Murphy - "Cuts You Up" Incubus - "Drive" The Neighbourhood - "Sweater Weather" Marcy Playground - "Sex & Candy" Arctic Monkeys - "Do I Wanna Know" Green Day - "When I Come Around" Nickelback - "How You Remind Me" Lit - "My Own Worst Enemy" Live - "Lightning Crashes" Oasis - "Wonderwall" Staind - "It's Been A While" Milky Chance - "Stolen Dance" Nirvana - "Smells Like Teen Spirit" Green Day - "Boulevard Of Broken Dreams" Gorillaz - "Feel Good Inc." Cage The Elephant - "Come A Little Closer" Love And Rockets - "So Alive" U2 - "Mysterious Ways" New Order - "Regret" The Black Keys - "Tighten Up" Puddle of Mudd - "Blurry" Foster The People - "Pumped Up Kicks" Linkin Park - "In The End"

Other notable songs on the list:

36. Red Hot Chili Peppers - "Scar Tissue"

42. Bastille - "Pompeii"

43. Kings of Leon - "Sex On Fire"

45. Smashing Pumpkins - "1979"

51. Linkin Park - "Numb"

58. Sublime - "What I Got"

71. The White Stripes - "Seven Nation Army"

73. twenty one pilots - "Stressed Out"

81. Foo Fighters - "Best of You"

97. blink-182 - "All The Small Things"

101. Beck - "Loser"

124. Green Day - "Basket Case"

130. Jimmy Eat World - "The Middle"

144. My Chemical Romance - "Welcome To The Black Parade"

163. Foster The People - "Sit Next To Me"

187. The Killers - "Mr. Brightside"

267. Foo Fighters - "Learn To Fly"

Full list here.

Also check out their list of the greatest alternative artists of all time.