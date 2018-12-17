Billboard Credits Imagine Dragons With Four Of The Top Five Rock Songs Of 2018

Imagine Dragons are one of today's biggest bands & they've dominated the airwaves for the past few years. Earlier in 2018 they became the first band to occupy the top four spots on Billboard Hot Rock Songs chart and those four songs ("Thunder," "Whatever It Takes," "Believer," & "Natural") ended up making up four of the top five songs on the magazine's year-end list for hot rock songs.

The chart is compiled based on radio airplay, sales, streams, audience impressions, and a few other factors. Despite three of the Imagine Dragons songs coming out back in 2017 they maintained enough of each of those factors to dominate the 2018 chart.

The responses to the Billboard chart are predictably angry, but that particular chart is merely a reflection of those above factors & not an opinion-based list. To see their top 100 hot rock songs for 2018 head here.

Imagine Dragons will be playing a free show on Treasure Island on January 7, 2019 as part of the College Football National Championship halftime show. For more on that head here.