Bill That Would Keep Bars In SF And Oakland Open Till 4AM Takes Another Step Forward

June 29, 2018
A month ago, San Francisco-based Senator Scott Wiener's SB 905 bill was passed by the California Senate.

This week, the nightlife bill that would allow 7 California cities to decide if they want to keep bars open until 4 AM took another step forward as it was approved by the Assembly Government Organization Committee. 

This amended version of his 2017 bill would make it so there would be a pilot program in seven California cities to extend the hours you can serve alcohol until 4 AM. These are the cities: Oakland, San Francisco, Sacramento, Long Beach, Los Angeles, West Hollywood, & Palm Springs.

If the bill does eventually go into effect cities would need to develop a plan and go through a process to approve late-night drinking hours, and individuals businesses would still need to apply for extended hours licenses. The program also would not begin until 2021, with an assessment of its impact coming in 2025. The state would need to reevaluate the program in 2026 as they are required to do so.

 

