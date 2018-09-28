Bill That Would Have Kept Bars In SF And Oakland Open Till 4AM Vetoed By The Governor

San Francisco Senator Scott Wiener's Nightlife Bill (SB905) got all the way to the governor's desk, but it was vetoed on Friday afternoon.

The Governor vetoed my bill to allow cities to extend nightlife to 4 am, #SB905. While I’m disappointed, we aren’t giving up. Cities should be able to decide locally what nightlife makes sense for their communities. I’ll introduce the bill again in 2019. Third time’s a charm! pic.twitter.com/d94T21HZTP — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) September 28, 2018

This amended version of his 2017 nightlife bill would have kicked-off a pilot program that would've allow nine California cities to decide if they wanted to extend alcohol sales at bars, restaurants, and nightclubs until 4 AM took. The cities that were to participate in the program were San Francisco, Los Angeles, Oakland, Long Beach, West Hollywood, Palm Springs, Sacramento, Cathedral City & Coachella. It was scheduled to go into effect in 2021.

Wiener will once again go back to the drawing board and attempt to get another amended version of the bill passed in 2019.