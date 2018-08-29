Bill That Would Keep Bars In SF And Oakland Open Till 4AM Nears Final Approval

It has been a long process, but San Francisco Senator Scott Wiener is another step closer to having his nightlife bill becoming a reality.

The Assembly just passed my bill (#SB905) to allow cities to extend nightlife hours to 4 am. This is a huge step forward. The bill now heads back to the Senate for final sign off today or tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/BWkJFJfbZ4 — Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) August 29, 2018

The bill will head to the state senate to be signed off on later this week & it gets one step closer to Gov. Jerry Brown's desk to be signed into law.

This amended version of his 2017 nightlife bill kick-off a pilot program that would allow nine California cities to decide if they want to extend alcohol sales at bars, restaurants, and nightclubs until 4 AM took another step forward as it passed through the state assembly on Wednesday. The cities are San Francisco, Los Angeles, Oakland, Long Beach, West Hollywood, Palm Springs, Sacramento, Cathedral City & Coachella.

If the bill does eventually go into effect the nine aforementioned cities would need to develop a plan and go through a process to approve late-night drinking hours, and individuals businesses would still need to apply for extended hours licenses. The program also would not begin until 2021, with an assessment of its impact coming in 2025. The state would need to reevaluate the program in 2026 as they are required to do so.