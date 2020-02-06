Bill Aims To Let Californians Get Multiple Takes At Driver's License Photo

Sick of only getting one shot at that driver's license photo that will stick with you for years? Assembly Bill 2045 from southern California Assemblyman Phillip Chen aims to change that moving forward.

Instead of just the one quick photo you would have the opportunity to take three photos and you could choose your favorite. Each additional photo would likely cost you a (voluntary) donation of no more than $5 with that money going to the state's transportation fund supporting driver education & training.

If passed you would be able to have multiple takes at a license photo starting on January 1, 2022.