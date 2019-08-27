Bill That Would Allow Medical Marijuana Use In California Schools Takes A Step Forward

California is easily one of the country's most lenient states when it comes to marijuana use & that trend might continue thanks to a bill from San Mateo Sen. Jerry Hill that would allow for children in California schools to take medical marijuana - in non-smoking form.

The state assembly approved the bill that would allow for use of the drugs on K - 12 campuses, as opposed to making children who deal with seizures go off site to have the drugs administered.

The bill heads to the state senate next and if it gets through there it'll wind up on Gov. Gavin Newsom's desk to sign into a law, or veto. Jerry Brown vetoed a similar bill last year.

If passed, proponents say it will make it much easier for children to get their medication without disrupting their school day. Opponents obviously worry about an increased presence of drugs on school campuses.

We'll let you know how it all plays out by September 30th.