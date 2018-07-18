Bill Nye, Gavin Newsom And More Added To Outside Lands 2018

Outside Lands keeps making additions to their 2018 lineup. They've bolstered the Barbary Tent lineup this year with some special speakers for the first D.A.V.E. (Discussions About Virtually Everything) Series. Those speakers include Bill Nye, Gavin Newsom, Grateful Dead drummer Mickey Hart and more.

More speakers are expected to be announced and the schedule for the festival should be coming soon.

Your wristband to the fetsival grants you access to the Barbary Tent, just make sure to arrive early for the sets you want to see as space is limited especially for bigger name acts.

For tickets and more info head to sfoutsidelands.com.