Bill Murray Revives His 'Groundhog Day' Role For Jeep Super Bowl Commercial
February 2, 2020
Bill Murray has been trapped in Groundhog Day once again as part of a Jeep commercial that will air during Super Bowl LIV, which conveniently takes place on Groundhog Day.
Stephen Tobolowsky is back as Ned Ryserson and Bill's brother, Brian Doyle-Murray, is back at groundhog handler, Buster. They also used the same filming location as the 1993 film (Woodstock, Illinois).
In this iteration there's a noticeable additon, a new Jeep Gladitaor Rubicon & Murray takes it on a joyride with his groundhog friend.
For what it's worth, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow today, which indicates an early spring.
BREAKING: Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow this Groundhog Day morning, per sources, signaling that an early Spring is ahead.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 2, 2020