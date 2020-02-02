Bill Murray Revives His 'Groundhog Day' Role For Jeep Super Bowl Commercial

Bill Murray has been trapped in Groundhog Day once again as part of a Jeep commercial that will air during Super Bowl LIV, which conveniently takes place on Groundhog Day.

Video of Jeep® | “Groundhog Day” | Bill Murray | 02.02.2020

Stephen Tobolowsky is back as Ned Ryserson and Bill's brother, Brian Doyle-Murray, is back at groundhog handler, Buster. They also used the same filming location as the 1993 film (Woodstock, Illinois).

In this iteration there's a noticeable additon, a new Jeep Gladitaor Rubicon & Murray takes it on a joyride with his groundhog friend.

For what it's worth, Punxsutawney Phil did not see his shadow today, which indicates an early spring.