Bill Murray Reportedly Slept Through His Own Lifetime Achievement Award Press Conference

At the recent Rome Film Festival in Italy actor Bill Murray reportedly slept through a planned press conference for his own lifetime achievement award, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Murray woke up and later appeared for a talk with filmmaker Wes Anderson, who he's worked with on nine films over the course of his career.

Bill Murray slept through a press conference celebrating his lifetime achievement award https://t.co/uEKvnHjKJO — The Independent (@Independent) October 21, 2019

During the talk Anderson presented Murray with the lifetime achievement award and Anderson recounted his fondest memories of working with the comedic actor.

In 2020 Murray will appear in Anderson's upcoming film 'The French Dispatch' and he's confirmed that he will be reprise his role as Dr. Peter Venkman in the 'Ghostbusters' sequel.