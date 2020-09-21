Happy 70th Birthday Bill Murray! Relive That Time He Drove An Oakland Taxi

Legendary actor Bill Murray is celebrating his 70th birthday and many stories are being shared about some of the urban legends around the kind, or wacky things he's done in the past. Like that time he bought every concert ticket at a show and gave them all out:

Or the times he apparently does something random to a bystander before telling them "no one will ever believe you" before running off into the distance. Let's take the time, though, to recall a Murray legend he recalled himself back in 2014 of an evening in Oakland. The actor hailed a cab and struck up a conversation with the driver. Murray found out that the driver played saxophone and asked him when he had time to practice. The driver responded that he drives 14 hours a day and doesn't really have time to. Murray asked "where's your sax?" His driver told him it was in the trunk then Murray insisted on driving while the driver serenaded him from the passenger seat.

Per Murray's story they pulled up at a "sketchy rib place" at 2AM and Murray instructed the driver to get out and play for whoever would listen. Murray told the musician ‘Relax, man, you’ve got the (expletive) horn! We’re cool!’ And it was great and it made for a beautiful night!” Then they continued on to his destination of Sausalito.