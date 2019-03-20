Bill And Ted 3 Goes Into Production This Summer; Gets 2020 Release Date

It's really happening. The third 'Bill & Ted' film, 'Bill & Ted Face The Music' will begin production this summer and will hit theaters on August 21, 2020 per the announcement from its stars Keanu Reeves & Alex Winter:

The world is about to get a lot more excellent. Watch this special announcement from your two favorite dudes! 8.21.20 --⚡️ pic.twitter.com/miOtBhinlC — Bill & Ted 3 (@BillandTed3) March 20, 2019

Here's the synopsis for the movie:

"Yet to fulfill their rock’n’roll destiny, the now middle-aged best friends set out on a new adventure, when a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life as we know it and bring harmony to the universe. Along the way, they will be helped by their families, old friends and a few music legends."

It comes out 29 years since 1991's 'Bill & Ted' sequel, 'Bill & Ted's Bogus Journey'.