Biggest Mall Operator In U.S. Is Reopening 49 Of Its Malls Across 10 States This Weekend

(Via KNSS)

Simon Property Group is reopening 49 of its malls and outlet centers between May 1 and May 4.

Business hours at the malls and outlet centers will be: 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, 12 noon to 6 pm Sunday.

Simon said it will encourage shoppers to take their temperatures before going to the mall. It said it will encourage individuals to wear masks or some sort of facial coverings while they shop. Simon will mandate employees wear masks while they are working, and to take frequent breaks for handwashing.

The mall owner said it will be providing free CDC-approved masks and hand sanitizing packets to the shoppers who ask for them.

The group owns three Bay Area shopping centers which are The Great Mall in Milpitas, Livermore's San Francisco Outlets & the Stanford Shopping Center in Palo Alto - those will not be reopening. The 49 properties that are opening can be found here. They are in the following states: