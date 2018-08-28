Big Robin Williams Mural Unveiled In San Francisco

A new mural from Argentian street artist, Cobre, can now be seen in downtown San Francisco. The piece is an interpretation of a famous 2011 photo of late Bay Area actor & comedian Robin Williams.

San Francisco artist Camer1 worked with Cobre on securing the spot on Market St. between 6th & 7th streets to create the mural.

The mural now joins other Bay Area tributes to Williams including the Robin Williams tunnel near the Golden Gate Bridge & Robin Williams Meadow in Golden Gate Park.