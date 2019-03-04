'Beverly Hills 90210,' 'Riverdale' Actor Luke Perry Dead At 52

March 4, 2019
'Beverly Hills 90210' & 'Riverdale' actor Luke Perry has passed away at 52 after suffering a massive stroke late last week.

Perry died Monday morning at a Burbank hospital surrounded by family & friends.

Perry will appear posthumously in Quentin Tarantino's upcoming film 'Once Upon A Time In Hollywood'.

