Betty White Credits Her Longevity To Vodka And Hot Dogs

Each year when January 17th rolls around the internet colectively worries when they see that Betty White is trending - then to find out it's merely because she's gotten a year older.

When I saw Betty White trending and thought 2019 came for her but find out shes turning 97 today #BettyWhite pic.twitter.com/Pnl2BV9x3f — DKT (@darleneturner53) January 17, 2019

How has Betty stayed so sharp into her 97th year? She told Parade that her secrets to good health were hot dogs...and vodka. Some of her friends have joked that she has the diet of a teenage boy

The key to her longevity? Betty White says it's vodka and hot dogs: https://t.co/Dlw1Gkjkn4 — WSBT (@WSBT) January 17, 2019

She has more advice to living a long life - that includes keeping busy and not focusing everything on yourself. Also to love everyone & everything around you that's worthy of it.

Happy 97th, Betty.