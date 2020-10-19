Comedian Bert Kreischer playing outdoor comedy sets in SF & Burlingame in November

Comedian Bert Kreischer has scheduled a few shows in the Bay Area this fall as he hits The Midway in San Francisco on Friday night November 6th for a pair of outdoor sets before a show at Burlingame's Bayshore Drive-in on Saturday November 7th.

Tickets are sold out for his early show at The Midway, but are still available for the late one here. Here's further info on how that one will work:

Guests are required to wear face coverings at all times unless actively eating/drinking.

21+ shows

Guests must remain at their tables unless they are picking up food/drinks or using the restroom.

Each table reservation includes a seat for 4 guests. No more than 4 guests can occupy a table or the space around a table at a time.

Guests are not permitted to congregate in aisleways, between tables, or at food/beverage pick up.

Tickets and full info for the Bayshore Drive-In set can be found here.