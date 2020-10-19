Comedian Bert Kreischer playing outdoor comedy sets in SF & Burlingame in November
At the Midway & Bayshore Drive-In
October 19, 2020
Comedian Bert Kreischer has scheduled a few shows in the Bay Area this fall as he hits The Midway in San Francisco on Friday night November 6th for a pair of outdoor sets before a show at Burlingame's Bayshore Drive-in on Saturday November 7th.
@bertkreischer makes his Midway debut Friday, November 6th. Tables go on-sale tomorrow at 10 am. Set those alarms -- @iwannahotbox
Tickets are sold out for his early show at The Midway, but are still available for the late one here. Here's further info on how that one will work:
- Guests are required to wear face coverings at all times unless actively eating/drinking.
- 21+ shows
- Guests must remain at their tables unless they are picking up food/drinks or using the restroom.
- Each table reservation includes a seat for 4 guests. No more than 4 guests can occupy a table or the space around a table at a time.
- Guests are not permitted to congregate in aisleways, between tables, or at food/beverage pick up.
Tickets and full info for the Bayshore Drive-In set can be found here.