Berkeley's Fat Slice Pizza Closes

Since 1986 Fat Slice Pizza had served up huge slices of pizza on Berkeley's Telegraph Ave., but that will no longer be the case as they have closed their doors.

Now this is a tragedy. https://t.co/NoKJAcaLTQ — T. Christian Miller (@txtianmiller) November 13, 2019

Known for their sourdough crust & puffier pizzas the go-to for UC Berkeley students has seen slower business for the past few years & for the last eight months had not turned a profit. The pizzeria's manager said that student's taste has changed and that "kids are all at home playing Fortnite," instead of hanging out on the streets of the city.

Fat Slice's owners have no intentions to stay in the food business.

Meanwhile, biba businesses seem to be booming in Berkeley.