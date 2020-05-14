Berkeley To Close City Streets So Restaurants Can Use Them For Outdoor Dining

San Jose, San Mateo & San Francisco are among Bay Area cities that plan to utilize some street & parking space for restaurants to use as outdoor dining areas in a time where social distancing is required. Berkeley is taking things a step further by planning to shut down several city streets to convert into outdoor dining areas.

Inspired by Lithuania's move to shut down plazas & streets to create giant outdoor cafes, Berkeley's mayor Jesse Arreguín has proposed a plan that would completely shutdown certain city streets to traffic during restaurant operating hours.

The city is working with businesses to figure out which streets will close and will begin implementing the plan once it is deemed safe to do so in the city. This plan could be in effect this summer and even after pandemic times.

For more head to Eater SF.