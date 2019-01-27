Berkeley Named As The Best U.S. City For Coffee Lovers

AprtmentGuide has published their list of the 10 best cities in the country for coffee lovers and two Bay Area cities ranked in the top 3. Berkeley took the top spot while San Francisco came in at #3.

Which city is the best for coffee lovers? It isn't Seattle, which placed 4th on the list. With one shop for every 2,073 residents, Berkeley California wins the caffeine race. https://t.co/3APLoYCabL — SolaBev (@mschocolatier) January 11, 2019

Their rankings were based on the number of coffee shops & cafes per resident & while Berkeley only had 59 locations they took the top spot by having one coffee shop per 2,073 residents - the most in the U.S.

San Francisco had 385 coffee spots, but that only puts them in third due that accounting for only one coffee shop per 2,297 residents.

Here's their top 10 cities for coffee lovers in 2019:

1. Berkeley, CA ( 1 per 2,073)

2. Vancouver, WA (1 per 2,224)

3. San Francisco, CA (1 per 2,297)

4. Seattle, WA (1 per 2,308)

5. Portland, OR (1 per 2,322)

6. Salt Lake City (1 per 2,387)

7. Minneapolis, MN (1 per 2,427)

8. Pittsburgh, PA (1 per 2,607)

9. Everett, WA (1 per 2,752)

10. Ann Arbor, MI (1 per 2,825)

For more, head to ApartmentGuide.