Berkeley To Consider Banning Cops From Making Traffic Stops
They would be the first city in the U.S. to do so
Berkeley could become the first city in the U.S. to ban police from making traffic stops. Councilmember Ben Bartlett and local non-profit East Bay for Everyone are among creators of the proposal that would instead create a new Dept. of Transportation to handle traffic enforcemen under the belief that most traffic stops don't typically warrant having a police officer present.
The Berkeley City Council is set to consider prohibiting police officers from making traffic stops, a first-in-the-nation proposal.— Kellen Browning (@Kellen_Browning) July 9, 2020
Berkeley recently cut $9.2 million from the police department in their latest budget plan and 100 residents showed up to a June city council meeting to urge for law enforcement reform.
The new departmen would focus on incidents such as fender-benders, broken tail lights & parking tickets.