Berkeley Artist Proposes Turning Retired BART Cars Into Abartments

BART recently asked the public what they do should do with retired train cars once they run out of room to store them and there have been several good ideas. One of the most popular comes from Berkeley artist, Alfred Twu, who has proposed turning them into housing - more specifically, "Abartments".

As more new train cars arrive, the plan for what to do with the OLD cars is taking shape. The Board will hear a presentation next week about some options: Museums? Tiny homes? Pop-up food trucks? Scrap? Retiring them is not as easy as you might think. https://t.co/U2d58Xsw4q pic.twitter.com/UtDiRJyfLm — SFBART (@SFBART) January 4, 2019

The cars would be stacked on top of each other & attached via a centrail stairway and elevators.

While it has been insinuated that this proposal would aim to provide housing for the homeless, Twu wants to make it clear that Abartments could be for individuals of any income level. From affordable housing to a luxury BART-themed hotel.

BART supervisors are set to meet on Thursday January 10th to discuss ideas (including Abartments) for what to do with the retired train cars.