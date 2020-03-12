Ben And Jerry's Postpones Free Cone Day Due To Coronavirus Concerns

Ice cream company Ben & Jerry's has made the decision to postpone their annual Free Cone Day from its April 14th date to a later date in 2020. Ben & Jerry's has held a free cone day every year since 1979.

Please see an important announcement regarding the postponement of Free Cone Day at the link in our bio.

A post shared by Ben & Jerry's (@benandjerrys) on

While scoop shops remain open, the company says they are pushing Free Cone Day to public health concerns related to COVID-19.

You can read the company's statement here.

