Ben And Jerry's Postpones Free Cone Day Due To Coronavirus Concerns
March 12, 2020
Ice cream company Ben & Jerry's has made the decision to postpone their annual Free Cone Day from its April 14th date to a later date in 2020. Ben & Jerry's has held a free cone day every year since 1979.
Please see an important announcement regarding the postponement of Free Cone Day at the link in our bio.
While scoop shops remain open, the company says they are pushing Free Cone Day to public health concerns related to COVID-19.
