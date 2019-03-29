Ben And Jerry's To Giveaway Free Ice Cream Cones On April 9th

For one day each year participating Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops hand out free ice cream cones for their Free Cone Day. This year's Free Cone Day will be Tuesday April 9th from 12 - 8 PM.

Customers are given one free single scoop ice cream cone with the flavor of your choice. Limited to one per person.

Ben & Jerry's has been doing this since 1979 & last year they handed out over 1 million free cones.

You can find Ben & Jerry's scoop shops in the Bay Area at:

Berkeley: 2130 Center Street

Napa: 1136 Main Street

Oakland: Jack London Square

San Francisco: Haight & Ashbury Macy's Union Square store Pier 41 475 Jefferson St.



Enjoy the free ice cream.