Ben And Jerry's To Giveaway Free Ice Cream Cones On April 9th

Dmytro Flask | Dreamstime.com

For one day each year participating Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops hand out free ice cream cones for their Free Cone Day. This year's Free Cone Day will be Tuesday April 9th from 12 - 8 PM.

Customers are given one free single scoop ice cream cone with the flavor of your choice. Limited to one per person.

Ben & Jerry's has been doing this since 1979 & last year they handed out over 1 million free cones.

You can find Ben & Jerry's scoop shops in the Bay Area at:

  • Berkeley: 2130 Center Street
  • Napa: 1136 Main Street
  • Oakland: Jack London Square
  • San Francisco:
    • Haight & Ashbury
    • Macy's Union Square store
    • Pier 41
    • 475 Jefferson St.

Enjoy the free ice cream.

