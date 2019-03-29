Ben And Jerry's To Giveaway Free Ice Cream Cones On April 9th
March 29, 2019
For one day each year participating Ben & Jerry's Scoop Shops hand out free ice cream cones for their Free Cone Day. This year's Free Cone Day will be Tuesday April 9th from 12 - 8 PM.
Can you taste it? Find your Scoop Shop at the link in our bio!
Customers are given one free single scoop ice cream cone with the flavor of your choice. Limited to one per person.
Ben & Jerry's has been doing this since 1979 & last year they handed out over 1 million free cones.
You can find Ben & Jerry's scoop shops in the Bay Area at:
- Berkeley: 2130 Center Street
- Napa: 1136 Main Street
- Oakland: Jack London Square
- San Francisco:
- Haight & Ashbury
- Macy's Union Square store
- Pier 41
- 475 Jefferson St.
Enjoy the free ice cream.