Beastie Boys Story Screenings To Be Held In San Francisco In April

Beastie Boys Story, the Spike Jonze-directed documentary about the Beastie Boys, will hit IMAX theaters across America in April and there will be three screenings at the AMC Metreom 16 in San Francisco.

The doc was filmed by Jonze primarily during a run of Beastie Boys shows at King’s Theater in Brooklyn last year. The film is billed as "an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship."

It can be seen at the following times at the AMC Metreon 16:

Thursday April 2nd @ 6PM

Friday April 3rd @ 7PM

Saturday April 4th @ 7PM

Tickets are available here.

The documentary will be available on Apple TV+ starting April 24th.