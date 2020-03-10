Beastie Boys Story Screenings To Be Held In San Francisco In April
Beastie Boys Story, the Spike Jonze-directed documentary about the Beastie Boys, will hit IMAX theaters across America in April and there will be three screenings at the AMC Metreom 16 in San Francisco.
Beastie Boys Story: The IMAX Experience takes you inside the history of our band & more in a live documentary directed by our friend Spike Jonze. In theatres starting April 2. If there isn't an IMAX near you, it will start streaming on Apple TV on April 24.
The doc was filmed by Jonze primarily during a run of Beastie Boys shows at King’s Theater in Brooklyn last year. The film is billed as "an intimate, personal story of their band and 40 years of friendship."
It can be seen at the following times at the AMC Metreon 16:
- Thursday April 2nd @ 6PM
- Friday April 3rd @ 7PM
- Saturday April 4th @ 7PM
Tickets are available here.
The documentary will be available on Apple TV+ starting April 24th.
The story of our band, 40 years of friendship (+ a few goofs here and there) in a live documentary experience directed by our friend, collaborator and former I.T guy, Spike Jonze.