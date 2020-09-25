Beastie Boys' final set is streaming for free all weekend

As part of their virtual ROO-ALITY 3-day streaming event, Bonnaroo streamed the final Beastie Boys set ever from their festival in 2009 and now it's available to watch for free on YouTube all this weekend.

The last gig..

We've heard from so many fans around the world that were unable to tune in last night, so our friends at @Bonnaroo are letting the set live online through the weekend.

Check it out here: https://t.co/IEXboJhtAl pic.twitter.com/OgedhHkloH — Beastie Boys (@beastieboys) September 25, 2020

The 24-song setlist was likely a preview of what we would've seen later that summer as they were set to headline Outside Lands, but that set was canceled due to Adam Yauch being diagnosed with salivary gland cancer.

This set comes after the documentary Beastie Boys Story was released this past spring that chronicles the group's rise to fame.