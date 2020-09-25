Beastie Boys' final set is streaming for free all weekend

From Bonnaroo 2009

September 25, 2020
The Beastie Boys perform on stage at the 2004 MTV Movie Awards

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

As part of their virtual ROO-ALITY 3-day streaming event, Bonnaroo streamed the final Beastie Boys set ever from their festival in 2009 and now it's available to watch for free on YouTube all this weekend.

The 24-song setlist was likely a preview of what we would've seen later that summer as they were set to headline Outside Lands, but that set was canceled due to Adam Yauch being diagnosed with salivary gland cancer.

This set comes after the documentary Beastie Boys Story was released this past spring that chronicles the group's rise to fame.

