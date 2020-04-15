BBC Enlists Tom Hardy To Read Bedtime Stories For Children During Quarantine

In February Tom Hardy was spending his time in San Francisco filming 'Venom 2,' a few months later with the world in a very different place the actor is giving us something a little less intense then his Eddie Brock character. He'll be reading bedtime stories for children on BBC's toddler-centric CBeebies channel starting April 27th.

You asked. He stepped up! --



Tom Hardy's back! --



NEW Bedtime Stories every night from 27th April - 1st May ❤️#BedtimeStory pic.twitter.com/tZs0EHvpN0 — CBeebies Grown-Ups -- (@CBeebiesHQ) April 15, 2020

Hardy read for children on the channel back in 2017 and viewers have been begging for him to do so again ever since. This time he'll be joined by his French bulldog, Blue, as he reads tales such as There’s A Tiger In The Garden by Lizzy Stewart and Don’t Worry, Little Crab by Chris Haughton. Here's a preview of what to expect.

CBeebies is of course a British channel, but we'll update you once episodes start airing on how to watch them.