Bay To Breakers 2020 Postponed To September
The race has been moved back 4 months
The annual Bay To Breakers race in San Francisco is being postponed from its usual spot on the third Sunday in May until September 20th.
Following further discussions with the City and County of San Francisco surrounding the escalating COVID-19 outbreak, we have made the decision to postpone Bay to Breakers to September 20, 2020. The health and safety of our participants, staff and volunteers is our utmost priority, and we are grateful to the City for their flexibility and assistance in selecting this new date to ensure this legacy event takes place for the 109th consecutive year. Bay to Breakers is more than just a race. This event was started in 1912 to unify a recovering San Francisco community following a devastating earthquake. For more than a century, it has represented the strength and resilience of the Bay area, while serving as a celebration of diversity and community for participants and spectators alike. We look forward to continuing this legacy and celebrating the next chapter of Bay to Breakers with everyone on September 20. All existing 2020 Bay to Breakers registrations will be automatically transferred for the new date. No action is needed on your part. For full details, visit the link in our bio.
The race attracts thousands of runners and, of course, even more walkers who dress in costumes and aren't concerned with how fast they can finish the course.
The 109th edition of the race is delayed due to public health concerns related to the Coronavirus.