Bay Bridge traffic is reportedly nearing pre-pandemic levels

Traffic at the Bay Bridge toll plaza is back, at least to 90% of pre-pandemic levels according to ABC7. It's as busy as it's been since March and Metropolitan Transportation Commission officials say the opening up of the economy and continued resistance to getting back on public transportation are some of the main reasons.

Meanwhile, public transportation ridership is still down 90% across the Bay Area. https://t.co/KNxGD0258X — SFGATE (@SFGate) October 29, 2020

Ridership on public transportation around the Bay Area remains down 90% from normal levels, BART for example is still down 87% from normal ridership for the month of October.

Traffic has been steadily returning to the Bay Bridge and around the Bay Area since July as more people head back to work. In May it was reported that the Bay Area will see the worst rise in traffic once the pandemic subsides.