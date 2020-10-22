Now open: Bay Bridge remains become new shoreline park

The Bay Area has a new 45-acre shoreline park that sits at the Oakland end of the Bay Bridge and Judge John Sutter Regional Shoreline Park is now open. The East Bay Regional Parks District opened it this week after decades of planning and it utilizes remains of the old Bay Bridge for a new observation pier that's open (5AM-10PM daily), which is 600-feet long & 40-feet wide.

The park also includes a refurbished 24,000 sq. ft. train maintenance building known as the Bridge Yard, which will eventually be a spot for concerts and other big events. It provides access to the Bay Bridge Trail for pedestrians and cyclists, too.

Can you fish from the pier? Rules say you can't at night, so it seems that you can during the day. What's not allowed includes: skateboarding, smoking, letting dogs off leash, and use of drones. Get those rules here.

Head here for everything you need to know about the new shoreline park.