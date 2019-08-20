Bay Area's First Kombucha Bar Opens In Berkeley
On August 7th a new taproom opened in the Bay Area. This one serves something a little different, though, Boochman Kombucha opened the first true kombucha bar in the Bay Area on University Ave. in West Berkeley.
While fridges full of kombucha aren't uncommon & it can be found on tap at cafes around the Bay Area there had actually not been a spot dedicated entirely to the flavored fermented teas.
Some of the highlights of Boochman's flavors are ginger, currant, lavender, & tamarind. They also have a limited food menu for now, but hope to expand that soon.
Boochman Kombucha is at 915 University Ave. and open 3 PM - 9 PM Mondays & Tuesday & 11 AM - 9 PM Wednesdays to Saturdays.
